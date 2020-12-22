India records lowest daily coronavirus tally since July 3

New Delhi: The number of daily new coronavirus infections reported in the country was recorded below 20,000 after nearly six months while the COVID-19 active caseload fell below 3 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,75,116 with 19,556 new infections being reported in a day. The death toll increased to 1,46,111 with 301 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,36,487 pushing the national recovery rate to?95.65 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh.

There are 2,92,518 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,31,70,557 samples have been tested up to December 21 with 10,72,228 samples being tested on Monday.

The 301 new fatalities include 55 from Maharashtra, 41 from West Bengal, 27 each from Kerala and Delhi.

A total of 1,46,111 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,801 from Maharashtra followed by 12,016 from Karnataka, 11,995 from Tamil Nadu, 10,304 from Delhi, 9,401 from West Bengal, 8,212 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,078 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,212 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.