Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
SAT DEC 26, 2020 8:06 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws

PTI20-11-2020_000226B
PTI
Published: December 26, 2020 08:03 PM IST
Topic | India

Jaipur: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's new farm laws.

"I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA," Beniwal said while addressing a farmers' rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district.

On Friday, Beniwal had announced a march to Delhi in support of farmers organisations holding a protest against the contentious laws.

RELATED ARTICLES

Farmers from Rajasthan have been protesting in Shahjhanpur near the Rajasthan-Haryana border on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for 14 days.

Tags:
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.