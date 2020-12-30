Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
WED DEC 30, 2020 4:58 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Beware of super-spreader events: Centre asks states to keep vigil on New Year celebrations

Beware of super-spreader events: Centre asks states to keep vigil on New Year celebrations
A large number of people gather at Park Street to celebrate Christmas, amid coronavirus pandemic,in Kolkata, Friday, Dec 25, 2020. PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 30, 2020 04:56 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has asked all states to keep a strict vigil on New Year celebrations that could be potential COVID-19 super-spreader events and also to curb crowding as a precautionary measure during the winter season.

In a letter to states and Union Territories, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases has been declining steadily in the country for the last three-and-half months.

Keeping in view the fresh surge of coronavirus cases in Europe and the Americas, there was still a need for maintaining comprehensive precaution and strict surveillance within India, he underlined.

RELATED ARTICLES

"You will appreciate that in the wake of New Year and various celebratory events associated with it as well as ongoing winter season, strict vigil is required to be maintained to curb all potential 'super spreader' events and places where crowds may gather," Bhushan said in the letter.

The recent advice and guidance to the states by the Home Ministry has also been reiterated by the Health Secretary.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated that states and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, such as night curfew, with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Home Ministry has also stipulated that there shall be no restriction on interstate and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

Drawing attention to this, the Union health secretary has urged the states to "promptly assess the local situation and consider imposition of appropriate restrictions on December 30 and 31, as well as on January 1, 2021."

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.