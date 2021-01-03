India approves two-dose regimen for COVID vaccines; COVAXIN, Covishield get nod

New Delhi: India's drugs regulator approves administering two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and the locally-developed COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine had been given the green light on Friday, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the world's second most populous country.



The other vaccine, known as COVAXIN, has been developed locally by Bharat Biotech and the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research.

"Grant of permission for restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, specially in the context of infection by mutant strains," the government cited the experts' recommendation for COVAXIN, referring to the new strain of the virus first detected in Britain.

For the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, the approval was "subject to multiple regulatory conditionalities", it said, without giving details.

The regulator iapproved administering two doses for both vaccines, each four weeks apart.

A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight!



DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation.



Congratulations India.



Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters earlier that two other vaccines were waiting to be approved - Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Russia's Sputnik V that are both on trial in India.

"India is perhaps the only country where four vaccines are getting ready," he said.

"One was approved yesterday for emergency use, Serum's Covishield." he said, referring to the fact that the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot is being made locally by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

The CDSCO is expected to announce the dosage and other details about the shot later. SII had applied for a two full-dose regime about 28 days apart.

India has reported more than 10.3 million COVID-19 cases and around 150,000 deaths, though its rate of infection has come down significantly from a mid-September peak.

The country hopes to inoculate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people in the first six to eight months of this year.

SII, the world's biggest producer of vaccines, has already stockpiled about 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot, which will be sold to the government at about 250 rupees ($3.42) per dose and 1,000 rupees on the private market.

Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/TcKh4bZIKK — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 3, 2021

Dry run held

As the country came closer to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine, a dry run was held by all states and union territories on Saturday in preparation for the massive inoculation drive, with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealing to people not to be misguided by "rumours" and disinformation regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Vardhan said that free vaccine would be provided in the first phase to the most prioritised beneficiaries, including one crore healthcare and two crore frontline workers. He said the details of how 27 crore priority beneficiaries – those above 50 years of age and those below it having comorbidities – would be vaccinated until July were being finalised.

The dry run involved 286 session sites spread across 125 districts.

"Thestates and UTs have expressed complete satisfaction on the successful conduct of the dry run which included the operational process and its linkages with the Co-WIN Software," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

More than 75 lakh beneficiaries have been registered on Co-WIN software which has been developed by the health ministry for real time information of vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine, according to the statement.

The Co-WIN software assist the programme managers across all levels through automated session allocation for pre-registered beneficiaries, their verification and a digital certificate will be generated upon successful completion of the vaccine schedule.