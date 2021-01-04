Malayalam
Income Tax sleuths record Robert Vadra's statement in Benami properties case

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra leave after casting their votes for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 at a polling booth in central Delhi's Nirman Bhawan on Feb 8, 2020. File photo: IANS
IANS
Published: January 04, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department officers on Monday started recording the statement of Robert Vadra in connection with a benami properties case.

An IT department source related to probe told IANS, "An I-T team is at Vadra's residence to record his statement in the Benami properties matter."

Vadra is Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law and is married to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. He has been unable to join the probe due to the Covid pandemic.

Besides the IT department, Vadra is being investigated by the Enforcement Department under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pound. It is alleged that the said property is allegedly owned by him. He is currently out on an anticipatory bail.

