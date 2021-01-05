Malayalam
Ready to roll out vaccine by Jan 13, says Health Ministry

Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days from approval date: Health Ministry
Published: January 05, 2021 05:23 PM IST Updated: January 05, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that it is prepared to roll out the coronavirus vaccine by January 13, paving way for mass vaccination drive in the country.

"We are prepared to roll out COVID-19 vaccines within 10 days of granting emergency use authorisation date, based on dry run feedback," said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at a press conference. Approval to two vaccines was given on January 3.

The Drug Controller General of India had, on Sunday, announced approvals to two vaccine - Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin - against coronavirus infection - for restricted emergency use.

The announcement is a major relief for India which has the second highest number of infections in the world, after the United States.

The vaccine will be first offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with co-morbidities.

On Saturday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had announced that one crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline will get the vaccine for free.

