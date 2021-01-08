Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
FRI JAN 8, 2021 5:00 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Mumbai attack mastermind Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in jail by Pak court

LeT's Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi arrested in Pak over terror financing
PTI
Published: January 08, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Topic | India

Lahore: Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here in a terror-financing case on Friday.

UN proscribed terrorist Lakhvi, 61, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province on Saturday.

"The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore convicted Lakhvi for the commission of offences of terrorism financing in a case registered by the CTD for 15 years under a different section of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, a court official told PTI after the hearing.

RELATED ARTICLES

Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar sentenced Lakhvi to five years of rigorous imprisonment each on three counts with a fine of PKR 100,000 each on three counts. "In default of payment of fine, he will have to undergo an imprisonment of six months each on three counts. He has been sent to prison to serve the sentences, the official said.

Lakhvi pleaded before the court that he was falsely implicated in this case.

Tags:
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.