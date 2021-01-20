India reports 13,823 new COVID cases, 162 deaths

New Delhi: With 13,823 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Wednesday continued with its low streak of single-day cases, posting an overall tally of 1,05,95,660, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new cases from the past 13 days. Daily toll has remained below the 300-mark for the past 26 days. On Tuesday, India had recorded 10,064 cases, lowest since June 6.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 162 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the overall toll to 1,52,718.

As per the Ministry's data, 1,02,45,741 people have recovered so far and currently there are 1,97,201 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.70 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.44 per cent.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that five states are the major contributor to the total active cases.

Kerala tops the charts with 34.22 per cent of the total active infections, followed by Maharashtra at 25.88 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 4.30 percent, Karnataka at 4.02 per cent and West Bengal at 3.44 per cent.

About 72 per cent of the daily new cases are reported from six states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

It is Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand who have logged 73 per cent of the total daily deaths.

The most-awaited mass vaccination drive started on January 16, with approval of two Covid vaccines in the country. As many as 6.31 lakh beneficiaries have received doses of Covid vaccines so far.