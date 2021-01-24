7 arrested for robbing 25 kg gold from Muthoot Finance’s Hosur branch

Bengaluru: The Tamil Nadu police arrested seven people in Hyderabad for robbing 25 kg of gold from a Muthoot Finance branch at Hosur by threatening the employees with firearms.

The robbed gold, Rs 96,000 in cash and two firearms have been recovered from them, according to the Salem police.

The accused belong to Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. They have committed similar robberies earlier, too, the police said. They said the robbery in Hosur was planned after a member of the gang came to study spoken English in Bengaluru.

The masked gang robbed the Muthoot Finance branch on Hosur-Bengaluru road on Friday morning.