Man who attacked bank employee inside Bengaluru ATM kiosk gets 12-year prison term

Bengaluru: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man who had brutally assaulted a bank employee inside an ATM kiosk with a machete in 2013 sending a shockwave across the country to 12 years of imprisonment.

The 64th City civil court awarded 36-year-old Madhukar Reddy 10 years rigorous imprisonment and two years simple imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 10,000.

The sentences would run concurrently, the court said.

Thiruvananthapuram native Jyothi Uday, a manager at the Corporation Bank, had gone to an ATM kiosk on the morning November 19 in 2013 in the city when Reddy who was waiting with a machete entered there.

He closed the shutter of the kiosk and made a murderous assault on Jyothi.

He took away the cash and debit card and fled.

Jyothi survived the attack miraculously after undergoing a major surgery.

The accused was later arrested in February 2017 from Madanapalle in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh during the routine arrest of suspicious people.