Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
FRI FEB 5, 2021 1:22 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 12,110 crore farm loan waiver

PTI
Published: February 05, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Topic | India

Chennai: The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu on Friday announced waiver of Rs 12,110 crore farm loans availed by 16.43 lakh farmers from cooperative banks.

Making the announcement in the state assembly, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the scheme would come into immediate effect and the required financial allocation would be made by his government.

He said the AIADMK was the only party that fulfills promises and also comes up with fresh welfare measures.

RELATED ARTICLES

Targeting the opposition DMK, he said the party had promised two acres of land, but failed to implement.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.