Twitter India's Public Policy head Mahima Kaul quits

New Delhi: After serving for five years at Twitter India, Mahima Kaul who is currently Director, Public Policy, India and South Asia at the micro-blogging platform has moved on, the company said on Sunday.

Kaul, who will be at the helm till March-end, quit in January, according to the company, which is currently in the eye of the storm following the brouhaha over some controversial farmer tweets that resulted in the Indian government sending a 'strongly-worded' notice to the company.

"At the start of this year, Mahima Kaul decided to step down from her role as Twitter Public Policy Director for India and South Asia to take a well-deserved break," Monique Meche, VP, Public Policy, Twitter, told IANS.

"After more than five years in the role, we respect her desire to focus on the most important people and relationships in her personal life," Meche added.

The announcement came as in a clear attempt to polarise India, some international celebrities with hardly any expertise on Indian affairs, extended their support on Twitter to the farmers agitating against the new farm laws.

The government in a strong reaction described them as part of "vested interest groups" and their support as "sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" which are "neither accurate nor responsible".

In a notice sent to Twitter, the government said that the company, as an intermediary under Section 2[1][w] of the act, is once again directed to block access by the public to the said Twitter handles and also the said hashtag with immediate effect.

"It needs to be mentioned that Section 69A(3) provides for specific penal consequences in case of non-compliance of the directions issued under Section 69A of the Act," the letter read.

Legal experts reiterated that top Twitter management in India faces penal action that may include seven-year imprisonment and fine if the company does not comply with the Indian government's latest order to remove accounts and tweets which alleged "farmer genocide" in the country.

"Kaul will continue in her role till the end of March and will support the transition," Meche said in the statement.