Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani collapses on stage in Vadodara

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani collapsed on the stage while giving an election speech in Vadodara on Sunday. He was quickly checked by a doctor and his condition is said to be fine now.

However, he was flown back to Ahmedabad and taken to the UN Mehta hospital for a further check up. He will be kept there under observation for further 24 hours.

Hospital Director, Dr R.K. Patel said: "CM Vijay Rupani is in stable condition but he will be in observation for 24 hours. All tests has been done but it is advised that he should take rest. So, we will keep him under observation."

He collapsed while addressing a public gathering in the Mahesananagar, Nizampura area of Vadodara while campaigning for BJP candidates in the February 21 polls to six Municipal Corporations.

Rupani was flown to Ahmedabad on a chartered plane, with Dr Vijay Shah, from SSG Hospital in Vadodara, said to be accompanying him.

A statement by the state BJP media convener advised all not to pay attention to any rumours on Rupani's health. "CM's health is good now. It was low blood pressure issue, possibly due to tiredness and stress linked to hectic election related programmes. After treatment given by doctor, his health is fine now."

It noted that arriving at Ahmedabad, Rupani avoided an ambulance and took the front seat in his regular car, and waved to media persons, on way to the hospital.

On learning of this incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with the CM and advised him to be careful and take rest.