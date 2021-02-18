Two minor Dalit girls found dead in Unnao field, third one critical; poisoning suspected

Unnao (UP): Two Dalit girls were found dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao Wednesday evening, the police said, adding that a third girl found with them is critical in hospital.

The three girls, aged 15, 14 and 16, were found tied in a field in Babuhara village in Asoha, around 36km south of Lucknow, on Wednesday evening by the villagers when they did not return after they left their house to take fodder for the cattle, the police said.

The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The third one, admitted in a critical condition to a Kanpur hospital, was being treated for suspected poisoning and is presently on ventilator, sources in the Regency Hospital in Kanpur said.

A panel of three doctors performed the autopsy of the two girls on Thursday.

The Opposition demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a serious note and sought a detailed report from the DGP.

Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the teenager admitted in Kanpur hospital on government expenses, according to a spokesperson.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said there was a contradiction in the statements of the mother and brother of the girls and investigations were on.

"Our investigation has found that bodies had no marks on them either in the hands or legs, suggesting that they were not tied, the SP said.

Asked if an FIR had been lodged in this connection, the SP said the matter was being investigated and action would be taken as per the post mortem report, which was conducted by a panel of three doctors and videographed.

He added that the family members who were the first ones to reach the spot were being questioned.

According to Kulkarni, the girl's brother had said the girls were tied with a 'dupatta' (stole), while her mother said on Thursday that it was around her neck.

On speculation that it was a case of honour killing, the SP said all aspects would be included in the probe and it would not be right to say anything on it at the moment.

Security personnel stand guard during post-mortem of two minor Dalit girls. PTI

Postmortem inconclusive: DGP

There were no injury marks on the bodies of the two teenage girls found dead in Unnao and the cause of their death could not be ascertained in postmortem, Uttar Pradesh Police chief Hitesh Chandra Awasthi said here on Thursday.

"The postmortem of the two girls was done by a panel of doctors and no injury before death or external injuries were found on their bodies. The cause of death could not be ascertained and viscera has been preserved for chemical analysis. We are taking help of forensic experts and looking into all possibilities," Director General of Police (DGP) Awasthi said.

A medical bulletin issued by the Kanpur hospital treating the third girl has noted it is a suspected case of poisoning, the police chief said.

The DGP said six police teams have been constituted and senior officials are supervising the probe, he said.

Locals stage a protest after bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field near Baburaha village in Unnao district. PTI

Opposition slams UP government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is not only suppressing the Dalit society but is also crushing the honour and human rights of women in the state.

"The UP government is not only crushing Dalit society, but also the honour and human rights of women. But they should remember that I and the entire Congress party will stand as the voice of victims and will endeavour to get them justice," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Gandhi also used the hashtag "Save_Unnao_Ki_Beti" with his tweet.

केवल दलित समाज को ही नहीं यूपी सरकार महिला सम्मान व मानवाधिकारों को भी कुचलती जा रही है।



लेकिन वे याद रखें कि मैं और पूरी कांग्रेस पार्टी पीड़ितों की आवाज़ बनकर खड़े हैं और उन्हें न्याय दिलाकर ही रहेंगे।#Save_Unnao_Ki_Beti — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 18, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Unnao incident is heart-wrenching.

Priyanka Gandhi demanded that the third girl be shifted to Delhi for better medical treatment and asked why her family has been detained.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The Unnao incident is heart-wrenching. Hearing out the family and providing immediate medical help to the third victim is very important for investigation and justice."

She cited news reports and said the victims' family members have been detained. This will hamper in providing justice, she added.

"After all, what will the government gain by detaining the family," she asked.

"I urge the UP government to hear out the family and the third girl should be shifted to Delhi with immediate effect for her treatment," she said.

BSP chief Mayawati expressed condolences to the affected family, describing the incident as "very serious and sad".

"The BSP demands a high level inquiry into the incident and strict punishment for the culprits," Mayawati tweeted.

यूपी के उन्नाव ज़िले में तीन दलित बहनों में से दो की खेत में कल हुई रहस्मय मौत व एक की हालत नाजुक होने की घटना अति-गंभीर व अति-दुःखद। पीड़ित परिवार के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। सरकार से घटना की उच्च-स्तरीय जाँच कराने व दोषियों को सख्त सजा दिलाने की बीएसपी की माँग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 18, 2021

Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan has alleged that the Unnao police was trying to hush up the case. He has sought a probe by an independent agency in the matter.

(With agency inputs)