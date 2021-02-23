Toolkit case: Disha Ravi reaches Delhi Police Cyber Cell office

Malayalam
Toolkit case: Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to 3-day judicial custody
PTI
Published: February 23, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: Climate activist Disha Ravi reached the office of the Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday in connection with the probe into the "toolkit Google doc" backing the ongoing farmers' agitation, officials said.

A Delhi court on Monday sent Ravi to one-day police custody as it said she has to be confronted with other accused in the case -- Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

Jacob and Muluk joined the probe on Monday. They were questioned at the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office in Dwarka.

The Delhi Police, probing the "toolkit Google doc" shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, had arrested Bengaluru-based activist Disha Ravi, while Jacob and Muluk were granted pre-arrest bail by court.

Police had alleged that the "toolkit" was part of a global conspiracy to create unrest and trigger violence in India in the garb of the farmers' protest against the agri laws.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi demanding repeal of the Centre's three new farm laws.

