Coast Guard intercepts three boats off Minicoy island carrying 300kg heroin, 5 AK-47 rifles

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday intercepted three boats near Minicoy island of Lakshadweep that were carrying 300 kg heroin, five AK-47 rifles with 1,000 live rounds.

These boats were being escorted to the nearest port for further investigation, the ICG said on Twitter.

"In a swift sea-air coordinated operation, ICG intercepted three suspected boats off Minicoy Island carrying five AK-47 rifles with 1,000 live rounds and 300 Kg of heroin. Boats being escorted to nearest port for further joint investigation," it tweeted.

This is the second such incident in a March.

Earlier this month, the ICG had seized three Sri Lankan boats off Minicoy island and brought to the Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram.

The three boats - Akash Duwa, Chathu Rani 03 and Chathu Rani 08 - with totally 19 men on board were intercepted by the coast guard ship 'Varaha' in the Indian territorial waters on March 5.

The captain of one of the seized vessels, had confessed to having received 200kg of heroin and 60kg of hashish from a Pakistan boat around 400 NM west of Lakshadweep. All these substances were packed in five packets and thrown overboard when the coast guard ship was sighted.

(With PTI inputs)