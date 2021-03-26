Surge in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 59,118 new infections

New Delhi: India's new coronavirus infections rose 59,118 overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct. 18, 2020, Union Health Ministry data showed on Friday. The country's overall caseload stood at 1,18,46,652.

The active caseload breached the 4 lakh-mark again after around three-and-half months.

Registering an increase for the 16th day in row, the active cases have increased to 4,21,066 comprising 3.55 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.09 per cent, the data stated.

The 59,118 new infections reported in a span of 24 hours were the highest since October 18, 2020. The death toll increased to 1,60,949 with 257 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 61,871 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 18.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,64,637, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,86,04,638 samples have been tested up to March 25 with 11,00,756 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 257 new fatalities include 111 from Maharashtra, 43from Punjab, 15 from Chhattisgarh, 12 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu and 10 from Karnataka.

A total of 1,60,949 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 53,795 from Maharashtra, 12,641 from Tamil Nadu, 12,471 from Karnataka, 10,978 from Delhi, 10,316 from West Bengal, 8,773 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,201 from Andhra Pradesh and 6,517 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.