India records 89,129 new COVID cases on Saturday, highest in 6 months

A single-day rise of 89,129 new COVID cases on Saturday is the highest that India has reported in six months (since September 20, 2020, when it reported 92,605 cases). With this, India's infection tally soared to 1,23,92,260.

With 714 more fatalities, the COVID death toll rose to 1,64,110, according to a statement released by the Health Ministry.

This has prompted states like Maharashtra and Gujarat to consider lockdown or impose night curfews to curb the spread of the virus.

In addition to these two states, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh account for 90 per cent of total cases and deaths in the country. And it could get worse still.

Scientists opine that the second COVID wave in India is likely to peak by mid-April.

Using a mathematical model, scientists predicted the trajectory of the current surge in infections and found that the number of daily new infections is likely to peak between 15-20 April.

They predict that Punjab could be the first state to experience this peak followed by Maharashtra.

In light of this, the Centre has ramped up vaccination drive across the country. Over 7 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and the vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged 45 and above from April 1.

With 1.23 crore infections, India has the third-highest number of cases in the world after the United States and Brazil.

(With inputs from PTI)