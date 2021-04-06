Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Centre asks all its employees aged 45 years and above to get vaccinated

Centre asks all its employees aged 45 years and above to get vaccinated
The government facilities expect more turnout in vaccination. Representative image, courtesy: IANS
PTI
Published: April 06, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday asked all its employees aged 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19.

They are further advised to continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination by frequent washing of hands and sanitisation, wearing a mask or face cover and observing social distancing, etc., an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The government has been monitoring the situation very closely, and based on the strategy adopted for prioritising the groups for vaccination to contain the spread of COVlD-19, currently, all persons of the age of 45 years and above can participate in the vaccination exercise, it said.

RELATED ARTICLES

In view of the above, all central government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19, said the order issued to all the central government ministries and departments.

The order comes amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the country in the last few weeks.  

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.