Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Pharmacist sacked for giving anti-rabies jab to 3 instead of COVID vaccine

Hyderabad: Telangana on sunday, 3 January 2021 took the initial steps towards preparing the ground for mass administration of the Covid-19 vaccine with a dry run in seven places in the State.-Subject Expert Committee of Central Drug Standard Control Organization on Saturday recommended Bharat Biotechâ s â Covaxinâ for emergency use in India. The final decision on its approval will, however, be taken by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). (Photo: IANS)
Vccination is the most effective tool to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Image courtesy: IANS
PTI
Published: April 15, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Topic | India

Muzaffarnagar: A pharmacist at a government health centre was sacked and another suspended for giving anti-rabies shots instead of COVID vaccine to three women in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

In an order passed by District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur on Wednesday, the community health centre's incharge, Rambir Singh, was transferred in connection with the case.

These officials were charged with negligence on the basis of the inquiry report submitted by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Udav Tripathi.

RELATED ARTICLES

Last week, families of the women -- Saroj (70), Anarkali (72) and Satyavati (60) -- said the three had gone to the community health centre in Kandhla to receive the jab.

But after administering the doses, they were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips.

Following demands for strict action against the erring medical staff, an inquiry was ordered.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.