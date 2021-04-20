Rahul Gandhi tests coronavirus positive

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID," the 50-year-old posted on Twitter.

"All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a speedy recovery.

"I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi ji," he tweeted.

Messages for his early recovery poured in from various quarters, with former Union minister P Chidambaram saying he was deeply concerned.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Rahul Gandhi ji. In these challenging times, the nation needs your leadership more then ever."

A number of Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma, have tested positive for COVID-9 and are admitted in hospitals.

Singh is admitted in AIIMS in Delhi.