COVID-19: India records highest single day tally of 3.46 lakh cases

New Delhi: India posted a record tally of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while daily deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by a record, government data released on Saturday showed.

Deaths rose by 2,624 to reach a total of 1,89,544, according to health ministry data.

The country also reported 2,19,838 discharges in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases and recoveries currently stand at 1,66,10,481 and 1,38,67,997 respectively.

India has 25,52,940 active cases and a total of 13,83,79,832 have been vaccinated so far.

The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.14 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 last year, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of a total of 1.50 crore COVID-19 on April 19 this year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,61,99,222 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till April 23 with 17,53,569 of them being examined on Friday.