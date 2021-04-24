Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala businessman threatened, relieved of money in Mangaluru; one held

Arrest
PTI
Published: April 24, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Topic | India

Mangaluru: A 33-year-old man has been arrested here on the charges of threatening a Kerala-based businessman and extorting money from him, the police said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Divya Darshan, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters.

The businessman Haneef, who was in Dubai, came here on a business trip to secure a licence for bauxite mining.

RELATED ARTICLES

He got in touch with the accused who claimed he had high-profile contacts and took money from him.

The accused then called Haneef to a flat in the city and kept him confined there for two months, saying he had a threat to his life.

Later, Darshan and his associates demanded Rs 30 lakh and Rs 55 lakh from him on two occasions.

Based on a complaint from Haneef, the accused was arrested.

His associates would be traced and arrested soon, the Commissioner said.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.