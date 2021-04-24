Kerala businessman threatened, relieved of money in Mangaluru; one held

Mangaluru: A 33-year-old man has been arrested here on the charges of threatening a Kerala-based businessman and extorting money from him, the police said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Divya Darshan, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters.

The businessman Haneef, who was in Dubai, came here on a business trip to secure a licence for bauxite mining.

He got in touch with the accused who claimed he had high-profile contacts and took money from him.

The accused then called Haneef to a flat in the city and kept him confined there for two months, saying he had a threat to his life.

Later, Darshan and his associates demanded Rs 30 lakh and Rs 55 lakh from him on two occasions.

Based on a complaint from Haneef, the accused was arrested.

His associates would be traced and arrested soon, the Commissioner said.