14-day state-wide curfew in Karnataka amid rising COVID cases

Karnataka has imposed a two-week state-wide curfew starting tomorrow amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Karnataka is the latest region to enter a lockdown after similar curbs in many parts of India.

The country is battling a massive second wave of infections that have left its healthcare system reeling.

The state yesterday reported 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, which takes its total cases to 13.39 lakh.

Bengaluru Urban region alone accounted for 20,733 cases.

A total of 14,426 Covid casualties too were reported in the state.