COVID-19: India may take a call on inoculating children after paediatric vaccine trials

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health has decided to wait for the results of paediatric vaccine trials before inoculating children against SARS-CoV-2.

Sources in the ministry said the Pfizer vaccine, the only drug approved for the use of those aged 16 and above, will initially be offered only to adults in India. Pfizer is in supply talks with India. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had approved the administration of Pfizer vaccine on older teens.

Israel, which inoculated 81 per cent of its population, had vaccinated those aged 16 also, arguing that it was necessary to achieve herd immunity. The Middle Eastern country has lifted restrictions on movement and outdoor mask requirements.

India approved Covishield and Covaxin based on interim results of trials conducted on adults. Pfizer, meanwhile, has been claiming that its trial on the 12-15 age group was effective, and has now approached the USFDA for approval.

Why extra caution

Authorities are hesitant to inoculate kids before trial since adults and children have different immune systems. Children are more immune, and hence their body would act against the vaccine.

For instance, antibodies formed in those in the 12.15 age group during the Pfizer trial was more than that found in the 16-25 age group. Hence, more studies are required, including regarding the dosage, to avoid adverse results.

Trial for kids

Covaxin

Drug manufacturer Bharat Biotech has received the official nod to conduct trial on those aged between two and 18. However, the trial will be time consuming.

Covishield

AstraZeneca, the original manufacturer of Covishield, stopped the trial of the vaccine on the six to 17 age group following instances of clotting of blood. Since the vaccine distributed in India is the same, it won’t require another trial here.

Pfizer vaccine

The vaccine has been approved for use in the population aged above 16. Though the firm claimed success in trials conducted on the 12-15 age group, it is yet to get the approval of the USFDA. The company has initiated steps to put the vaccine on trial on children aged under 12.

Moderna

The trial on children in the 12 to 18 age group is progressing.

Sinovac

Conducting trial on the age group of three to 12.

Are children more prone to coronavirus?

The Central Ministry of Health has refuted the argument that children are more prone to contracting SARS-CoV-2 during the pandemic’s second wave.

However, there has been a slight increase in children getting infected. If 4.2% of the population aged 0-19 had tested positive during the first wave, it has now become 5.8%.

Though experts have been asserting that children are safer, reports of kids contracting the virus led to the argument that those under 18 are more prone to test positive now.

Reports of 54 schoolchildren testing positive at Karnal in Haryana and 42 children in Mohali added fuel to the argument.