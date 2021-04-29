COVID-19 vaccination for 18-45 group likely to be delayed, deliveries to take 3 weeks at least

New Delhi: The vaccination of adults aged between 18 and 45 years is likely to be delayed and it may not commence on May 1 as announced in most Indian states.

Though registration for the vaccination for adults opened on Wednesday, vaccine manufacturers have informed that they required at least three more weeks to ship the drugs to the states.

The Serum Institute of India, the maker of Covishield, has informed Maharashtra and Rajasthan that it could supply them vaccine doses only by May 20. Chhattisgarh would get the vaccine in July.

Others, including Odisha and Haryana, have not even been intimated of the date on which Covishield would be delivered.

As of Wednesday morning, Kerala had a stock of only 1.15 lakh doses. The Union Ministry of Health has promised an additional one lakh doses in three days. The additional stock, however, cannot be administered to the population between 18 and 45 due to a Central government proviso.

Centre promises 57 lakh more doses

The Centre has been arguing that it had allocated 15.95 crore doses for those in the priority list (people aged 45 and above). Of the allocated doses, the states utilized 14.89 lakh doses. More than one crore doses are remaining with the states.

The Central ministry has promised states an additional 57 lakh doses in the next three days. Maharashtra, the most COVID-19 ravaged State, has been left with merely 5.06 doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, some other states have more stock. Uttar Pradesh (12.92 lakh doses), Bihar (9.41 lakh), Jharkhand (6.71 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (6.48 lakh) and Gujarat (6.21 lakh) are the states with more doses of the vaccine.

Least vaccine wastage in Kerala

New Delhi: Kerala is among states with the least wastage of the vaccine against coronavirus.

Of the 72.22 lakh doses received so far, the wastage has been 4.36 per cent, whereas it was 8.83 per cent in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The Central government felt that lack of planning and carelessness have been leading to the wastage. Each vial contains 10 doses, and if not administered to as many people within a specific time, the rest would go waste.

Spot registration for second dose

Thiruvananthapuram: People in the priority list (aged 45 and above) need to register on the CoWIN portal in advance for their second dose.

The Health Department has issued a set of new guidelines, enabling spot registration at the vaccination centres. Though spot registration was earlier allowed, it was discontinued due to overcrowding at the vaccination venues.

The guidelines have given priority to those awaiting the second dose. The decision to do away with the online registration was made after widespread complaints of delayed second dose.

It has also been decided to set aside vaccines for those who are yet to get the second shot, and only the remaining doses could be booked online.