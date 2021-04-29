Mamata Banerjee's TMC to retain West Bengal, exit polls indicate

Under the shadow of a raging COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 assembly elections were held in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

While the final result will be out only on May 2 -- the counting day, exit polls to be out today will give an indication of the electorate's probable choices.

An exit poll is a poll of voters taken immediately after they have voted.

In any case, the BJP has emerged as a major challenger in these elections while the Left is battling for survival. Kerala is the last state where the Left has a chief minister.

On the other hand, Congress is fighting to remain relevant in Indian politics. It hopes for a comeback in Assam in wake of anti-BJP sentiment over the CAA issue.

The BJP, meanwhile, looks to conquer Bengal, retain Assam and make inroads in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

West Bengal - Trinamool Congress vs BJP



The assembly election for 292 of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal legislative assembly was held between March 27 and April 29 in seven phases.

Voting for two remaining constituencies is scheduled to be held on May 16.

According to various political analysts, the shifting of left and other opposition voters towards the BJP has caused the meteoric rise in the party's vote share. This is likely to reflect in this election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress won 22 and the BJP won 18 of the 42 seats in West Bengal.

West Bengal Exit Polls :

Republic-CNX: BJP - 143, TMC - 133, CPM+ - 16, Others - 0

Times Now-CVoter Exit Poll: TMC - 158, BJP - 115, Left - 19

NDTV: Mamata Banerjee's TMC to retain West Bengal - 156

ABP News-cVoter: TMC+ - 152-164, BJP+ - 109-121, Left+ - 14-25

Tamil Nadu - AIADMK VS DMK

The 16th legislative assembly election of Tamil Nadu was held on April 6 to elect representatives from 234 constituencies.

The poll is the state's first assembly election after the demises of the two prominent Chief Ministers in its modern history - J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, who died in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

The state recorded 72.81 per cent voter turnout, which is 2 per cent less than the preceding 2016 election.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls :

Republic TV+CNX: DMK+ - 160-170, AIADMK+ - 58-68, AMMK+ - 4-6, MNM+ - 0-2

NDTV: ADMK+ - 58

Assam - BJP vs Congress



The 2021 Assam assembly election was held from March 27 to April 6 in three phases to elect 126 MLAs to the state's 15th Legislative Assembly.

In the previous elections in 2016, the election brought a change of power as the Congress, which had formed the government under Tarun Gogoi since 2001, lost its majority to the BJP led by Sarbananda Sonowal.

In 2019, the BJP-led Union Government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Indian parliament, promising citizenship to immigrants and refugees belonging to the religious minorities in Bangladesh.

The anti-CAA sentiment in the state is likely to play an important factor in this election.

NDTV: BJP+ - 76

Assam Exit Polls :

Republic-CNX: NDA - 74-84, UPA - 40-50, Others - 1-3

India Today-Axis My India: BJP+ - 75-85, Congress+ - 40-50, Others - 1-4

India Today-Axis My India predicts a 48 per cent vote share for the BJP, 40 per cent for Congress and 12 per cent for others in Assam. The sample size of India Today-Axis My India exit poll for Assam is 27,189.

The Puducherry story



The fifteenth legislative assembly election in Puducherry was held on April 6 to elect 30 legislators.

In the previous election in 2016, the All India NR Congress (AINRC), which had formed the government under N Rangaswamy, lost its majority to the Congress led by V Narayanasamy.

The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 15 seats and formed the government with the support of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Puducherry Exit Polls :

NDTV: Cong+ - 12