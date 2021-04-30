Malayalam
India records new daily high of 3.8 lakh COVID-19 cases

Critical COVID-19 patients receive free oxygen provided by a Gurdwara
Indirapuram: Critical COVID-19 patients receive free oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, amid the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Photo: PTI
Published: April 30, 2021 10:38 AM IST
New Delhi: India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 53,84,418. The case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19. According to the ICMR, 28,63,92,086 samples have been tested up to April 29 with 19,20,107 samples being tested on Thursday.

