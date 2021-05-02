Malayalam
News

Rajasthan bypolls: BJP's Deepti Maheshwari wins Rajsamand assembly seat

NDA candidate list on Thursday, a few BJP big guns set to back off
PTI
Published: May 02, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Topic | India

Jaipur: BJP's Deepti Maheshwari has won the bypolls to the Rajsamand assembly seat, while the Congress is leading in the by-elections to the Sahada and Sujangarh constituencies in Rajasthan, according to Election Commission figures.

Over 60.37 per cent voters had exercised their franchise in the April 17 by-elections to the Rajsamand, Sujangarh and Sahada assembly seats.

Maheshwari defeated Tansukh Bohara from the Congress by 5,310 votes.

In the Sahada and the Sujangarh seats, Congress candidates Gayatri Devi and Manoj Kumar are leading by 19,985 and 16,104 votes.

 

Sitaram Nayak of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Ratanlal Jat of the BJP are in second and third position, respectively, in Sahada.

Kumar is leading over his nearest rival and BJP candidate Khemaram in Sujangarh.

In total, 60.37 per cent voters had exercised their franchise in the by-elections held on April 17 for the Rajsamand, Sujangarh and Sahada assembly seats of the state. 

