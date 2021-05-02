Malayalam
Over 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

PTI
Published: May 02, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: More than 78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over56 lakh additional doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses (16,54,93,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is15,76,32,631 doses.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination started on Saturday.

Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app. 

"More than 78 lakh COVID vaccine doses (78,60,779) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, more than 56 lakh (56,20,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by them within the next 3 days," the ministry said.

