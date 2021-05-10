Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

States to receive over 9 lakh fresh vaccine doses within next 3 days: Centre

How many tested positive after first and second dose of COVID vaccine? Govt shares data
People, wearing face mask, wait for their turn to receive the dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a government hospital, in Chennai, April 16, 2021. PTI
PTI
Published: May 10, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: Over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, which will receive over 9 lakh additional doses within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The Centre has so far provided nearly 18 crore vaccine doses (17,93,57,860) to states and UTs free of cost.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,89,27,797 doses, the ministry said.

RELATED ARTICLES

"More than 1 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,04,30,063) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to armed forces.

"Furthermore, more than 9 lakh (9,24,910) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

Vaccination forms an integral component of the five point strategy of the Government of India of containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour), the ministry said.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.