India logs 3.29L Covid cases, 3,876 deaths in 24 hrs

COVID-19 in India
A family member conducts last rites before cremation of a person who died of COVID-19, at crematorium as coronavirus cases surge, in Jalandhar, Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: PTI
IANS
Published: May 11, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: Witnessing a sharp decline, India recorded 3,29,942 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 3,876 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Tuesday.

On Friday, India had recorded the highest ever 4,14,188 cases.

In the past 19 days India's daily Covid tally has risen by over three lakh cases.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,29,92,517 with 37,15,221 active cases and a total of 2,49,992 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,56,082 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while 1,90,27,304 people have been cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,27,10,066 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 25,03,756 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,56,00,187 samples have been tested up to May 10 for Covid-19. Of these 18,50,110 samples were tested on Monday.

