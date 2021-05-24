Oommen Chandy says no to taking up party posts

Thiruvananthapuram: Refuting reports that he may become the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), former chief minister Oommen Chandy said here that he would not take up any position in the party.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, Chandy said the All India Congress Committee would select the KPCC president.

Pledging support to the new opposition leader, Chandy said the United Democratic Front would go forward with everyone’s cooperation. The Front would examine the reasons for its debacle in the Assembly polls.

Satheesan said he performed better as an MLA when Chandy had been heading the opposition. Allegations that former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had levelled against the government later proved to be correct.

He demanded the government to scrap the deep-sea fishing contract, which became a controversy ahead of the Assembly polls.

QUOTES



“V D Satheesan becoming the Leader of the Opposition will do good. The party will benefit from the generational change. The party decides on any change only after weighing all options. It is the Central leadership that has to decide on revamping the KPCC.” – Oommen Chandy



“Congress should not be having jumbo committees, and a revamp is inevitable. The change should begin upwards from the grassroots level. Committees should include experienced youth also. Groups are a reality in the Congress.” – KC Joseph

