Save Lakshadweep call gets louder as parties oppose 'anti-people' reforms

Opposition parties in Lakshadweep and Kerala are up in arms against various measures initiated by the Administrator of the group of islands, terming them as "anti-people" and have sought his recall.

The demand has been raised after allegations of Praful Khoda Patel's autocratic, anti-people ways became public. Patel had held the Home portfolio in the Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government.

Lakshadweep MP, NCP's Mohammed Faizal and his colleagues from neighbouring Kerala-- T N Prathapan (Congress), Elamaram Kareem (CPI-M) and E T Mohammed Basheer (Muslim League) have urged the Centre to recall Patel, Administrator of India's smallest union territory.

They alleged that Patel unilaterally lifted restrictions on the use of alcohol in the Muslim-majority islands, banned beef products, citing Animal Preservation and demolished fishermen's sheds built on the coastal areas, saying they violated the Coast Guard Act.

The BJP, defending Patel, claimed that the protests were a result of his efforts to end "corrupt practices" involving local politicians prevalent and usher in development there.

Patel, who is the Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, was given charge of Lakshadweep following the demise of Dineshwar Sharma in December last year.

When contacted, his office said they were not aware of such protests against him.

Lakshadweep MP Faizal alleged that the Administrator was coming out with "anti-people" draft notifications at a time when the people were not in a position to even react to it because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the islands.

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal

He urged President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to appoint a permanent administrator.

"We need a permanent administrator who should be people friendly and any development activities should be within the ambit of the integrated island management plan that is being framed with the guidance of the Supreme Court," he said.

The NCP MP alleged that Patel signed orders to retrench some 200 contract staff who were working as marine watchers for conserving marine biodiversity.

Congress, Left MPs join protest

The post was sanctioned by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, for which separate funds have been earmarked.

Kareem, Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, wrote to Kovind, alleging that all the orders were issued by the Administrator with an ulterior motive to destroy the traditional life and cultural diversity of the people of Lakshadweep.

All the regulations were promulgated without an iota of consideration towards the people or their choice of food and livelihood, he alleged.

"The undemocratic and anti-people regulation in the name of Animal Preservation, which intends to ban slaughter, transportation, selling or buying of beef products, is one among such orders.

This is a blatant onslaught on the people, who depend upon dairying and growing of bovines as a means of livelihood," Kareem said in the letter.

He alleged that the administration has also decided that the islanders should no longer rely on Beypore port in Kerala for freight transit.

"Instead, they should depend on Mangalore port in Karnataka for this purpose. The decision will also adversely affect Beypore, which has been closely associated with the island for decades", he said and alleged that the decision was aimed at cutting Lakshadweep's ties with Kerala.

Muslim League MP from Kerala, Basheer charged the administration with trying to implement the Goondas Act in the islands, "which always has an innocent face."

"Attempts have been made to ban meat consumption in the area", Basheer, representing Kerala's Ponnani seat in the Lok Sabha, claimed.

Congress' Prathapan alleged that the Administrator was trying to demolish the unique culture of Lakshadweep.

He alleged that Lakshadweep was free from COVID-19 till December 2020, but that the cases started going up this year due to the wrong policies adopted by the Administrator.

According to officials, Lakshadweep has reported over 6,500 covid cases and 24 deaths so far.

Prithviraj bats for people of islands

Film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said he was receiving "desperate messages" from people he knows in Lakshadweep, pleading with him to draw the attention of the public to the issues there.

"How does disrupting the way of life of a centuries old peaceful settlement become an acceptable means of progress? How will threatening the balance of a very delicate island ecosystem with no regard for the potential consequences pave the way for sustainable development?," he asked in a tweet.

Sukumaran, whose film 'Anarkali' was shot in the islands in 2015, appealed to the authorities to listen to the voice of the people of Lakshadweep and trust them to know what is better for their land.

"It's one of the most beautiful places on Earth, with even more beautiful people living there," he said.

Abdullakutty alleges conspiracy

BJP national Vice President A P Abdullakutty, the party's prabhari in Lakshadweep, alleged that the opposition MPs were protesting as Patel took certain steps to end the "corrupt practices" of politicians in the islands.

Claiming that the local people were happy with the administration, he alleged that an atmosphere of tension has been created through the media and social media by certain fundamentalist groups operating from Kerala.

"Unfortunately,these MPs are playing to the tunes of such outfits without realising the truth," Abdullakutty told PTI.