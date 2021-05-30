Lakshadweep panchayat passes resolution against administration

Kochi: The Kavaratti village (dweep) panchayat passed a resolution against the 'unconstitutional and unscientific' reforms being carried out by the Lakshadweep administration.

Demanding the officials to withdraw the anti-people policies, the panchayat council urged the administration to adhere to a Supreme Court directive that called for consultation with village and district panchayats before implementing any plan or project.

Panchayat vice-chairperson A P Naseer moved the resolution, which was passed unanimously. This was the first-ever resolution against the administration in Lakshadweep.

The council also registered its protest against Collector S Asker Ali for humiliating the people of Lakshadweep, especially those of Kiltan Island, at a news conference he had convened in Kochi two days ago.

Protesters remanded for 7 days

Meanwhile, 12 Youth Congress arrested for burning the collector in effigy in protest against his remarks at the news conference were remanded in custody for seven days.

The arrested activists have not been shifted to jail, but were kept at an auditorium in Kiltan. They have been charged for breaching COVID-19 protocol, conspiracy and defamation.

Besides the 12 in remand, another 11 protesters were arrested on Saturday.

Save Island Forum formed

An all-party meeting on Saturday formed a Save Island Forum, which has members from all parties, including BJP. The representatives of the Forum will meet the administration with a memorandum, expressing their protest against the reforms.

PIL challenges administrator in High Court

A petition has been filed before the High Court of Kerala against the Lakshadweep administration unilaterally pushing the regulations without providing an opportunity for the islanders to express their views and suggestions. The petition against the administrator was filed by Alauddin, president of Rawther Federation, a community organization, and Sheikh Mujeeb Rehman, a local resident.

Row over saffron paint on coconut palms

A fresh controversy has erupted over the Lakshadweep administrator getting coconut trunks painted in saffron colour.

According to the information received, the trees were painted saffron as part of a beautification plan.

Though whitewashing coconut trunks has been common to keep pests away, it was for the first time that saffron paint was used.

Fishers in a quandary

"The administrator’s reforms have adversely hit the entire fishing sector. Officials are not allowing the fishermen to keep boats and canoes on the beach. Nor are we allowed to construct sheds for keeping the boats. The sheds we had earlier were demolished. They are even destroying the boats. Traditionally, we have been boiling and drying fish on the beach for centuries to make 'mass' (processed dried tuna). The administrator has now banned us from processing fish on the beach" P I Moosa, a fisherman from Amini Dweep, said.