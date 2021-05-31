Lakshadweep MP says Amit Shah has assured draft laws won't be finalised without consulting locals

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the new draft laws for Lakshadweep which are being opposed by the islanders will not be finalised without consulting local representatives, its MP Mohammed Faizal said on Monday.

Talking to reporters after meeting Shah here, Faizal said he apprised the home minister of the strong opposition to the draft laws proposed by new administrator Praful Patel.

Faizal said he also told Shah about the widespread protests on the islands and opposition from several other quarters to the proposed legislations.

"He has assured that whatever laws that are under the consideration, they will be sent to Lakshadweep where they will be consulted with the local representatives in the district panchayat. People's consent will be taken into consideration before they are finalised," Faizal said.

Faizal has also sought removal of Patel, the administrator of the Union Territory.

Faizal said Patel has been pushing for the laws – from ban on cow slaughter to two child norm for those wanting to contest the gram panchayat elections, allowing liquor to be served at resorts on inhabited islands – that have upset the islander. The majority of the residents of the islands are Muslims.

Besides people have apprehensions about the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR) and the draft Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation, Faizal said.

LDAR is aimed at overseeing development of towns on the islands with sweeping changes in the way land can be acquired and utilised, while the draft Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation provides for powers to detain a person for up to one year to prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. It allows for detention for anti-social activities from six months to a year without legal representation.

A group of locals have already challenged the draft laws in court.

Faizal said his party NCP president Sharad Pawar has also sought a meeting with Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu too have opposed the draft laws.



BJP delegation meets Shah

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty said that Amit Shah had assured a comprehensive development of Lakshadweep islands by taking people into confidence and protecting its culture and nature.

A BJP delegation, comprising Abdullakutty, the party's Lakshadweep unit president Abdulkhader Haji and Vice President A P Muthukoya, met Shah in New Delhi to convey to him the apprehension of the people of the islands over the Administration's decision to implement reforms.

"Amit Shah ji said the comments of the people have been sought on the measures – whether it is the LADR, beef ban or Prevention of Anti-Social Activity (PASA) Act. The notifications on these matters were prepared by experts. So there is no need for any sort of concern for the people of the islands," the BJP leader said.

"He has assured us that these measures will be implemented only after taking people into confidence. The Centre wants to see a comprehensive development of Lakshadweep, without harming its nature and culture," Abdullakutty, who is also BJP's in-charge in Lakshadweep, told PTI over phone.

