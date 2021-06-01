Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

By July or early Aug, will have enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people a day: Centre

PTI
Published: June 01, 2021 06:27 PM IST
COVID-19
A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a young person, at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that by July or early August, there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore people a day.

It also said that mixing vaccines is not a protocol till further update and there is no change in the schedule of the two-dose Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Specifying norms for opening districts, the Centre said that the Covid positivity rate should be below five per cent for a week, over 70 per cent vulnerable population should be vaccinated and there should be community ownership to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour.

RELATED ARTICLES

It said the positivity rate is less than five per cent in 344 districts and 30 states have reported a decline in active COVID-19 cases since the last week.

There has also been an almost 69 per cent decline in Covid cases since the peak recorded on May 7, the Centre said.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.