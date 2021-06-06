After ugly tussle, Karnataka shunts out two women IAS officers from Mysuru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has shunted out two warring IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag C T, who had indulged in an ugly public spat over the past few days, out of Mysuru.

Sindhuri, who was Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district, has been transferred as Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, a post she had held earlier. She is replaced by Bagadi Gautham, who was Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Enforcement), until now.

Nag, who was Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner, has been posted as Director (e-Governance) at the RDPR department, and she will be replaced by Lakshmikanth Reddy G, who was until now managing director of Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, an official notification late on Saturday said.

The feud between two women officers was out in public in the last few days, with Nag announcing resignation at a press conference, accusing Sindhuri of "harassment".

Within hours in a tit for tat move, Sindhuri had released a press statement subtly highlighting Nag's dereliction of duties as well casting aspersions on her by asking to give account utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility fund (CSR) of Rs 12.3 crore.

Following this spat, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar held meeting in Mysuru on Friday to take stock COVID preparedness of district, where it was learnt that both IAS officers had submitted over 100-page reports (their side of story) to him besides Nag tried to hand over her resignation to him but he denied to receive it instead asked her to focus on COVID related work from Sunday in Mysuru.

The transfers came after the chief secretary had briefed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on the spat between two officers.

Apart from Sindhuri and Nag, BBMP Health commissioner, Rajendra Cholan has been transferred as BESCOM MD, while K A Dayananda is now commissioner of BBMP Administration.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

