India records lowest daily spike in 75 days with 60,471 new Covid cases

PTI
Published: June 15, 2021 10:34 AM IST
New Delhi: A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit shows a rapid COVID-19 testing kit at a testing center in Kolkata during the extended nationwide lockdown imposed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus; on Apr 21, 2020. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)
Image: IANS
New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 60,471 new coronavirus infections, the lowest after 75 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,95,70,881, while the daily positivity rate declined to 3.45 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,77,031 with 2,726 fresh deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed

The active cases further declined to 9,13,378 comprising 3.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent.A net decline of 59,780 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 17,51,358 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,13,75,984.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.45 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 8 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 4.39 per cent.

