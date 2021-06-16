Centre tightens leash, UP charges Twitter for inciting 'communal sentiments'

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday filed a case against Twitter for "misleading" content posted on its platform in connection with an alleged assault of an elderly man in Ghaziabad on June 5.

This is the first case that the micro-blogging site is facing after losing legal protection for users' posts made on its platform for failing to comply with new IT rules.

The new rules, announced by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on May 25, required the social media giant to appoint key officers, including Chief Compliance Officer, based in India.

Twitter had long delayed this citing the new rules as a "political threat to freedom of expression".

However, following a final warning from the Center earlier this month, Twitter had appointed a interim Chief Compliance Officer on Tuesday.

Twitter by then was the only tech platform that had not yet complied with the new IT rules.

Due to this "non-compliance", the social media giant now stands liable for penal actions against Indian laws for posts made on its platform by users.

On Tuesday, the first such case was registed by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Ghaziabad.

In its FIR, the Police charged Twitter and several journalists for inciting "communal sentiments" with posts sharing the elderly man's allegations.

The man had alleged that his beard was cut off and he was forced to chant "Vande Matram" and "Jai Shri Ram" by a group that assaulted him.

However, the UP police say he is lying and ruled out any communal angle.

The man was attacked by six men who were upset over amulets he had sold, the police clarified.

The FIR alleges that the video was shared with an intention to provoke communal unrest.

UP Police registers FIR against Muhammed Zubair @zoo_bear, Rana Ayyub @RanaAyyub, The Wire @thewire_in, Shama Muhammed @drshamamohd, Saba Naqvi @_sabanaqvi, Twitter @Twitter Twitter India @TwitterIndia etc for spreading alleged fake news about communal attack on a senior citizen. pic.twitter.com/xQLoSDCBpf — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 16, 2021

"These people did not verify the truth of the matter and shared it online with a communal angle with an intention to disrupt public peace and create a divide between religious groups," the FIR states.

"Besides this, Twitter Inc and Twitter Communications India also did not take any measures to remove their tweets," it adds.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion, class etc), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious belief), 120B (criminal conspiracy), among others.

"Twitter has failed to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines that came into effect from the 26th of May. It was given multiple opportunities to comply with the same, however, it has deliberately chosen the path of non-compliance," IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Further, what is perplexing is that Twitter fails to address the grievances of users by refusing to set up process as mandated by the law of the land. Additionally, it chooses a policy of flagging manipulates media, only when it suits, its likes and dislikes. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 16, 2021

"The culture of India varies like its large geography. In certain scenarios, with the amplification of social media, even a small spark can cause a fire, especially with the menace of fake news. This was one of the objectives of bringing the Intermediary Guidelines. It is astounding that Twitter which portrays itself as the flag bearer of free speech, chooses the path of deliberate defiance when it comes to the Intermediary Guidelines," he added.



However, if any foreign entity believes that they can portray itself as the flag bearer of free speech in India to excuse itself from complying with the law of the land, such attempts are misplaced. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 16, 2021

"What happened in UP was illustrative of Twitter’s arbitrariness in fighting fake news. While Twitter has been over-enthusiastic about its fact-checking mechanism, its failure to act in multiple cases like UP is perplexing & indicates its inconsistency in fighting misinformation. Indian companies be it pharma, IT or others that go to do business in the USA or in other foreign countries, voluntarily follow the local laws. Then why are platforms like Twitter showing reluctance in following Indian laws designed to give voice to the victims of abuse and misuse? The rule of law is the bedrock of Indian society. India’s commitment to the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech was yet again reaffirmed at the G7 summit," Prasad said.

