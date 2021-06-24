Covaxin for children likely by September: AIIMS director

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that Covaxin for children is likely to be ready for distribution by September.

"Trials are ongoing at the Patna AIIMS. The Delhi AIIMS has begun the trial screening. The trial is on for those in the age group of two to 17," he explained.

If the Pfizer vaccine gets approval in India, that could also be given to children. It cannot be said that children would be more affected by the Covid third wave, he added. The survey by the AIIMS and the World Health Organization had found that the Covid affects children and adults in the same way.

Dip in cases

Currently, 6.43 lakh people are under treatment in the country. This is the lowest figure in 82 days. A total of 50,848 cases were reported in 24 hours. While 1,358 deaths were reported, 68,817 people recovered.

About 56.63 lakh vaccines were administered on Wednesday evening. The country administered a record 88.09 lakh doses on Monday. A total of 29 crore doses have been administered in the country so far.

IndiGo discount for vaccinated passengers

The IndiGo Airlines have announced a 10 per cent discount on the base fare to passengers who have received the Covid vaccine. This discount can be availed by those who are located in India at the time of booking the tickets and have received at least one dose of the vaccine in India. The passengers will have to produce the vaccination certificate during the check-in time and at the boarding gate. Alternatively, the passengers can also show the vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu app.