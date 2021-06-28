Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Covishield not accepted for EU travel: Adar Poonawalla says has taken this up at highest level

PTI
Published: June 28, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Adar Poonawalla. (Photo: Sanjeev Sharma/IANS)
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla. Image courtesy: IANS
Topic | India

New Delhi: Vaccine major Serum Institute of India chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla on Monday said he has taken up the issues faced by Indians who have taken the Covishield jab travelling to the European Union at highest levels and hoped to resolve them soon.

Covishield is the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India by the Pune-based vaccine maker.

"I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the EU, I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," Poonawalla said in a tweet.

RELATED ARTICLES

As of now European Union (EU) recognises Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, Oxford).

The other vaccines approved by the European Medicine Agency are Comirnaty by BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.