India logs least daily COVID-19 cases since March 18

New Delhi: India reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. This is lowest fresh cases of Covid since March 18.

It is for the second time in over two and half months that the death toll has come below the 1,000-mark and the 11th consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

The total caseload rose to 3,03,16,897 after India crossed the mark of over three crore Covid cases last Wednesday.

India has become the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases of Covid, adding one crore cases in the last 50 days.

It is also the 22nd consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On March 18, India had recorded 39,726 cases while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

The active cases have now come down below 6 lakh. The country has 5,52,659 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,97,637 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 56,994 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,93,66,601 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 32,90,29,510 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 52,76,457 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 40,81,39,287 samples have been tested up to June 28 for Covid-19. Of these 17,68,008 samples were tested on Monday.