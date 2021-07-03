Malayalam
Fully-vaccinated ASHA worker succumbs to COVID-19 in Odisha

PTI
Published: July 03, 2021 09:11 PM IST
COVID-19
: A higher power magnification image shows the structure and density of SARS-CoV-2 virions (red) produced by human airway epithelia. Photo: Ehre Lab, UNC School of Medicine
Topic | India

Kendrapara: An ASHA worker, who had received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, succumbed to the infection in Odisha's Kendrapara district, an official said on Saturday.

Saraswati Mallick, 35, an accredited social health activists (ASHA) worker of the Derabish community health centre, was admitted to a Covid hospital in Chhata last week.

She was put on a ventilator after her oxygen level started dipping and she died on Friday night, said Yashaswini Sahani, the assistant manager of ASHA in the Kendrapara district headquarter hospital.

The ASHA worker was engaged in the door-to-door survey in connection with Covid containment duty, official sources said.

The district ASHA workers' association has demanded adequate compensation to the family of the deceased.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for family members of Covid warriors, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

