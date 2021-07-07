Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday due to age-related illness. He was 98.

Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of his death on the actor’s official Twitter account.

On Monday, his wife Saira Banu had stated that he was recovering and might soon return home. She had also shared an update about his health on Twitter.

Dilip Kumar was taken to hospital last Wednesday after complaining of breathlessness - it was the second time he had been hospitalised in the same month.

Dilip Kumar was first taken to hospital on June 6 and was put on oxygen support and later his condition had improved.

Politician Sharad Pawar was then photographed visiting him. Dilip Kumar was then discharged on June 11.

Known as the 'tragedy king' of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar's cinematic journey of over six decades was almost in parallel with the history of Indian cinema. Though he acted in less than 60 films through his illustrious career, he enjoyed indisputable stardom with his versatility on screen and was often referred to as one of the greatest naturalistic actors. His big hits includes movies like “Mughal-e-Azam", “Devdas", “Naya Daur", and “Ram Aur Shyam".

Born in a conservative Pathan family in Peshawar as the fourth child of Mohammad Sarwar Khan, a fruit vendor, and Ayesha Bibi on December 11, 1922, Dilip Kumar was far from having a privileged childhood. His family later moved to Bombay as his father wanted to set up a fruit business in the city. In Bombay, he attended Anjuman-i-Islam school and the Wilson and Khalsa colleges. Though his family had a brief stay in Deolali near Pune, they moved back to Bombay. During partition, his family decided to remain in India.

It was his meeting with Devika Rani, the most celebrated actress of those days and owner of Bombay Talkies, that paved way for his entry into the world of cinema.



Dilip Kumar, real name Yusuf Khan, is listed in the Guinness World Records for winning the maximum number of awards by an Indian actor.

His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film “Qila". He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

The Pakistan government also honoured him with its highest civilian honour - Nishan-e-Imtiaz - in 1997.

Off-screen, Dilip Kumar was an activist, philanthropist and a true nationalist. Though he was not an active politician, he campaigned for VK Krishna Menon in north Bombay Lok Sabha seat as per the request of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. From 2000 to 2006 he was a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra.