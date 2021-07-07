Cabinet rejig: Mansukh Mandaviya new Health Minister; Scindia gets Civil Aviation

New Delhi: Following a major makeover to the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, the Narendra Modi government has announced the new portfolios for ministers bringing sweeping changes to a team that has been under severe criticism over its handling of the pandemic and a crisis-stricken economy.

Mansukh Mandaviya, a BJP leader from Gujarat's Saurashtra region and an important young face in the Modi government, has been announced as the new Health Minister replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Home Minister Amit Shah has been given the additional charge of the newly formed Ministry of Cooperation.

Bureaucrat-entrepreneur-turned-politician Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha has been given the the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Dharmendra Pradhan is the new Education Minister while Jyotiraditya M Scindia has been announced as the Civil Aviation Minister.

Mansukh Mandaviya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before taking oath at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Hardeep Singh Puri has got Ministries of Petroleum along with his existing portfolio of Urban Affairs.

Piyush Goyal remains the minister for Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In addition, he will now head the Ministry of Textiles. In this combined role, the minister is expected to give push to the export strategy, where the textile sector plays a major role.

The rejig comes at a time when India's growth has been heavily dented by the second wave of Covid. The new team of ministers holding economic ministries are now expected to chart the path of it revival of the Covid ravaged economy.

Allocation of portfolios - complete list: