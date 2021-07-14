India faces a tall order to vaccinate all adults against COVID-19 by Dec

New Delhi: India can achieve its goal of vaccinating everyone against COVID-19 by December 2021 only by doubling the daily number of vaccinations.

Around 94 crore people (aged above 18) are eligible for vaccination in India, as per the current policy. As all the available vaccines require two doses each, a total of 188 crore doses are required. As per the figures till Tuesday, 40 crore doses have been administered so far. To achieve the goal of vaccinating everyone by the year end, now 148 crore doses are required. This means that if around one crore vaccine cannot be administered daily, then the goal is far away.

Even in the seventh month of the vaccination drive, only 5.79 per cent of the population has got both doses of the vaccine. And 8.51 per cent, if only those above the age of 18 is considered. Around 28.98 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.

Vaccine availability

The main obstacle is that sufficient quantities of vaccine are not made available. Even when it is said that the states have 1.91 crore doses of vaccine, the distribution is not efficient.

Though four vaccines have got approvals, only Covishield and Covaxin are available in most of the places. Sputnik V is available in India in limited quantities, while the distribution of Moderna has not started. The continuing vaccine hesitancy is another problem.

Decline in vaccinations

The record number of vaccine doses were administered in the country on June 21: 88 lakh. However, only 30-40 lakh vaccines were administered daily in the past couple of days. It was announced that the daily inoculations would be increased to 1 crore in July. If at least 50 lakh doses can be administered daily, then it is estimated that 60 per cent of the people could be vaccinated.

Quota for private hospitals may lead to black marketing

The nationwide single quota of 25 per cent of vaccines for private hospitals have led to concerns over whether Kerala would get adequate COVID-19 vaccines.

The Central government had earmarked 25 per cent of the vaccines produced in the country for private players. The concerns were raised since all private hospitals in the country will be supplied the vaccine from the quota.

Private hospitals could apply for three times more doses than the monthly average of vaccines administered. This would help large hospitals to bag a major share of the vaccines.

The State Health Department had told the private hospital managements that the new single quota system would benefit Kerala since the demand has been less in other states. However, there are concerns of big players selling the vaccine in the black market.

Several small hospitals in Kerala have been procuring the vaccines from large hospitals in Delhi and Mumbai.