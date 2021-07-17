Short film director arrested after harassing woman playback singer by creating fake social media accounts

Hyderabad: A short film director who allegedly harassed a Telugu woman film playback singer by creating social media accounts using her identity credentials without her consent has been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

He was nabbed on a complaint from the singer's father that his daughter had noticed that a man had created a film production company on her name, displaying her pictures as logos, they said.

He had also created social media accounts on various platforms in the singer's name, using her pictures and caused immense inconvenience to her, forcing the woman to give consent for conducting his business, police said.

When she demanded that he stop his activities, the man refused and instead asked her to give a No Objection Certificate for continuing with what he was doing,police said.

He even warned her not to interfere in his activities, they said.

The man had also released a short film on an online video sharing platform with derogatory contents, tarnishing the victim's image, police said.

The Investigating Officer collected all the technical evidence and after analysing the data, arrested the man, a short film director on Friday in Bengaluru, they said.