Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

India reports 39,742 new COVID cases, 535 deaths on Sunday

PTI
Published: July 25, 2021 12:15 PM IST
India's total COVID-19 cases reach 30.71mn after 45,892 more test positive
People visit a shopping complex after authorities allowed reopening of malls, as authorities ease COVID-induced restrictions, in Bengaluru, Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 39,742 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,13,71,901, while the death toll rose to 4,20,551 with 535 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have declined to 4,08,212 and comprise 1.30 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decline of 765 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

RELATED ARTICLES

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.