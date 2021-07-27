Senior journalists move Supreme Court seeking probe on Pegasus scandal

New Delhi: The authenticity of the Pegasus snooping scandal must be investigated by a sitting of a former judge, two journalists said in a petition to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The apex court should direct the government to disclose if it has obtained a license of the spyware, senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar said in their petition.

The writ petition also seeks a direction to the Union of India @GoI_MeitY to disclose if it or any of its agencies have used #PegasusSpyware either directly or indirectly to conduct #surveillance in any manner.#SupremeCourt #PegasusSnoopgate #NRam pic.twitter.com/PPIFIFwxlB — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 27, 2021

The forensic analysis of several mobile phones belonging to persons targeted for surveillance by the Security Lab of Amnesty International has confirmed security breaches by Pegasus, the petition said.

This is the third writ petition filed in the Supreme Court on the issue. Advocate ML Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas had earlier filed PILs on the matter.

Recently, an international media consortium had claimed that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers, including two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India, could have been targeted for hacking through the Pegasus spyware of the Israeli firm NSO.

Functioning of both the houses of Parliament has been stalled for the past week due to the opposition's ruckus, and Parliament has failed to transact any major business.

The government has denied the allegations levelled by the Opposition in the matter.

The parliamentary panel on information technology led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is likely to question top government officials, including those from the home ministry, later this week on Pegasus snooping allegations.